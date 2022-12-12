Deals
Former paralyzed Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Ole Miss football player who was left paralyzed from a car wreck five years ago received a special surprise from the Ole Miss Foundation and staff members at Cypress Cove Living Facility on Monday.

A staff member at the facility noticed that patient, Chris “Creek” Mitchell, had a football photo on his wall. After investigating, the staff member discovered that Mitchell played football at the University of Mississippi and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mitchell was also one of the first recipients of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award. The Chucky Mullins Courage Award is given annually at Ole Miss to the upperclassmen defender, “that embodies the spirit of Mullins — courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.”

The staff member at the facility reached out to the University of Mississippi and the Ole Miss Foundation decided to surprise Mitchell with a custom new wheelchair, a jersey, other gifts and a visit from some of Mitchell’s former teammates.

