Fog Likely For Early Morning Commute Monday...48 First Alert on Wednesday

Showers have shifted to our south this afternoon with a slow-moving cold front and most of us have completely dried out. We are quite gloomy though with a good bit of cloud cover sticking around. Expect cloudy skies through the evening with cooler overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Patchy to dense fog will be likely for your early morning commute, so make sure you give yourself an extra five to ten minutes before you head out the door.

Plan on a dry start to your next work and school week with clouds slightly clearing by the afternoon giving way for a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s, and we’ll stay rain-free into the evening hours. Overnight lows will be back in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Winds will start to pick up through Tuesday afternoon and evening, and will be quite breezy at times ahead of our next system, so secure any outdoor holiday decorations. We’ll be watching closely as showers and storms move in late Tuesday and into Wednesday with a 48 FIRST ALERT still in effect for Wednesday. While the highest threat for severe weather will likely be to our south and west, we still could see the potential for damaging wind gusts and very heavy rainfall with rain totals ranging from two to four inches, which could create flash flooding issues.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.