Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Dry Through the Evening...48 First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday! It’s been a great day weatherwise to kick off a new work and school week with temperatures near average this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s and a few peeks of sunshine. Expect calm and mostly cloudy conditions into the evening hours with overnight lows falling back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Now, I cannot rule out some spotty light showers after midnight and into tomorrow morning, but most of us across the Valley will be staying dry.

The majority of your day on Tuesday will be dry, but have the umbrella and rain-gear ready, especially with our next big round of showers and storms moving in by the evening and into Wednesday. Winds will start becoming on the breezier side by the afternoon and through the evening hours with gusts up to 30 and 35 mph. Afternoon highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s and rain will start pushing into northwest Alabama overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely across much of the area Wednesday morning, which will lead to flash flooding and commuting issues. Plan on much of the same into the evening hours with very heavy rainfall rates continuing through Thursday morning and rainfall totals in the two to four inch range. We have upgraded Wednesday to a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with primary threats including heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and the potential for damaging wind gusts.

The front will shift southeastward through the region early Thursday and will bring rain to an end and sunshine will quickly return. Despite the sunshine though, behind the front much colder air will usher into the region with highs only in the low 50s. Temperatures will continue to drop through the rest of the week with 40s expected for Friday and into the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adan Torres-Ramirez
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Cooper and Green were arrested after police located them inside a car that had been reported...
Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession

Latest News

WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, December 12 at noon
Mostly cloudy conditions through the morning, a little sun during the afternoon. Near 60°....
A dry & cloudy start to the week. Heavy rain & gusty winds Wednesday.
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Monday morning forecast
Patchy fog this morning, but not as widespread as it was over the weekend.
Mostly cloudy to start the week with 48 First Alert out for Wednesday