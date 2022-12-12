Dry Through the Evening...48 First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday

Happy Monday! It’s been a great day weatherwise to kick off a new work and school week with temperatures near average this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s and a few peeks of sunshine. Expect calm and mostly cloudy conditions into the evening hours with overnight lows falling back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Now, I cannot rule out some spotty light showers after midnight and into tomorrow morning, but most of us across the Valley will be staying dry.

The majority of your day on Tuesday will be dry, but have the umbrella and rain-gear ready, especially with our next big round of showers and storms moving in by the evening and into Wednesday. Winds will start becoming on the breezier side by the afternoon and through the evening hours with gusts up to 30 and 35 mph. Afternoon highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s and rain will start pushing into northwest Alabama overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely across much of the area Wednesday morning, which will lead to flash flooding and commuting issues. Plan on much of the same into the evening hours with very heavy rainfall rates continuing through Thursday morning and rainfall totals in the two to four inch range. We have upgraded Wednesday to a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with primary threats including heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and the potential for damaging wind gusts.

The front will shift southeastward through the region early Thursday and will bring rain to an end and sunshine will quickly return. Despite the sunshine though, behind the front much colder air will usher into the region with highs only in the low 50s. Temperatures will continue to drop through the rest of the week with 40s expected for Friday and into the weekend!

