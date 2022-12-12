A dry & cloudy start to the week. Heavy rain & gusty winds Wednesday.

Some afternoon sun today. Cloudy and breezy Tuesday. near 60° both days.

Wednesday, heavy rain and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall will have an impact on the morning AND evening commutes. Rivers, creeks and streams already running high could flood and FLASH FLOODING is a concern as well. Damaging winds are possible. Wednesday night, rain and thunderstorms expected most of the overnight. Rain once again, will be heavy at times. Thursday, cooler, sunny and dry. Low 50s.

