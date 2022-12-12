Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in reference to an ongoing capital murder investigation.

Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40 has an active capital murder warrant in connection to the shooting that happened on Nov. 27 at Wheeler Estate Apartments.

Travis is 5′7, 200 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Officials say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information, officials ask that you contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 256-341-4636.

