Competency still under review for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect

John Michael Legg
John Michael Legg(WAFF 48 News)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - A continuance has been filed in the case of a man accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs in 2020.

Court documents show that a mitigation expert received records from Albany Clinic on Dec. 5, 2022, showing that John Legg has an underlying intellectual disability.

John Legg is accused of killing seven people at a home in Valhermoso Springs on June 4, 2020.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene of the shooting to see a home on fire. After the flames were extinguished, law enforcement was able to find seven people who had all been shot, some multiple times.

According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there were no survivors in the house and victims include three women and four men. A dog was also killed.

Legg and Fredric Rogers were arrested in Oregon during a traffic stop over two weeks after the murders.

Rogers and Legg allegedly knew all of the victims and were part of a local club called the “Seven Deadly Sins.”

Legg has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness or defect. Legg requested a hearing before a jury to determine the issue.

Court documents show that the continuance has been approved as both sides will look into the records provided by the Albany Clinic.

