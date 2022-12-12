Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday

Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the 12-year-old male died from his injuries. The shooting is believed to be accidental and no charges are expected.

The shooting occurred on Julia Street in Huntsville and the call came in at 5:39 Sunday evening, according to HPD.

The young boy attended Challenger Middle School, the principal released the following statement after his death:

Dear CMS families and staff members,

We are deeply saddened to inform you that an eighth-grade student passed away over the weekend. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the student’s family, friends, and everyone impacted. We ask everyone for their understanding in respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

We are committed to providing support to students, teachers, and staff members. Counselors were on-scene at out school today to speak with any students and staff members in need, and we will continue to make staff members available for anyone who may need someone to speak with about this.

Please contact any of our school counselors if you are in need of any assistance discussing grief or loss with your child, and we invite you to contact our school administration if we can help in any way.

Very respectfully,

Bo Coln, Challengers Middle Principal

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adan Torres-Ramirez
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Cooper and Green were arrested after police located them inside a car that had been reported...
Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession

Latest News

Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the salvation army.
Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity
WAFF 5 p.m. Monday weather forecast
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
Chris “Creek” Mitchell
Former paralyzed Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
Former paralyzed Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates