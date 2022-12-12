Deals
Budget Inn Motel murder trial set to begin 4 years after original crime

WAFF's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “He was my best friend. My best friend. I love him. I pray to Jesus that tomorrow we get justice.”

It’s been a long four years for Travis Brown. He says his life has been a roller coaster since his son 40-year-old Ryan Baker was shot and killed at the Budget Inn on University Drive in Huntsville.

Atimothy Pullen was arrested and charged with Ryan’s murder, but his trial had been delayed because of COVID.

“I’m going to have to accept whatever they hand down,” Baker said. “And I ask God to strengthen me to handle just whatever they lay down.”

As Brown prepares for whatever outcome the trial may bring, I asked if he held any resentment towards his son’s alleged killer.

“There were points where I had so much hatred and animosity in me not knowing what to do or how to handle it, but I thank God for a loving pastor.”

Brown says, at the end of the day, all he wants is closure for himself and his family.

Watch WAFF 48 this week for updates on this trial.

