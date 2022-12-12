Budget Inn Motel murder suspect pleads guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was accused of killing another man inside of a Huntsville hotel in 2018 has pleaded guilty Monday.

Atimothy Pullen pleaded guilty Monday on what would have been the first day of his trial. Pullen was arrested in 2018 for murdering 40-year-old Ryan Baker.

Court documents show that Pullen has been sentenced to a 20-year split sentence for the murder. The split is five years served in prison, five years suspended and five years of probation.

Pullen is also ordered to pay restitution including funeral fees for Baker.

