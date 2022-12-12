The best experience gifts with Travel Patterns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Still looking for a gift for someone who already has everything? Or maybe you want to mix things up this year?

Lauren from Travel Patterns knows all about having fun and seeing the world. That’s why she is sharing with us some of the best experiences you can give!

From a trip to Guatemala to a Brim Bar workshop, she has plenty of gift ideas that will go far past the Christmas tree.

For more information on how you can join or gift an experience, visit shoptravelpatterns.com

