Athens Christmas tree grower facing higher shipping costs, lower supply

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ‘Tis the season to buy a beautiful tree to light up your living room. It’s a yearly tradition to go out to the farm and pick out a new tree but the prices at the cash register may be looking brand new. Christmas tree vendors are experiencing rising costs just like everyone else.

Sam George’s family owned and operated Trim-A-Tree Christmas Tree Farm in Athens for many years but they haven’t seen prices like this before. George says they supplement their homegrown Christmas trees with trees shipped in from Wisconsin.

He says buying trees from Wisconsin is becoming impractical because shipping prices have skyrocketed. George says costs quadrupled over the past four or five years.

Plus, many of the farms are running dry in Wisconsin according to George. He says a drought decimated his usual Christmas tree supplier, and about half of its stock was killed.

George usually orders 1,200 to 1,500 trees but only 500 were available this year.

Now, the George family is trying to take things into their own hands.

Before 2022, George’s family sold about 75% of Wisconsin trees and 25% was their own stock. This year it was a 50/50 split. They want to expand and grow more of their own trees so they don’t have to worry about all of the issues that come with importing trees.

“As far as battling the shortage, we basically combatted that by planting more trees on the property and trying to bring them here from other places,” said George. “We’re trying to be a little more self-sufficient after seeing the ripple effect of all the shortages.”

For now, they had to raise prices by $2 per foot.

George says they’re just trying to survive as a small business.

“We have really not made anymore as a profit,” explains George. “We’re just trying to get by. Even though our numbers have gone up, at the end of the day our net numbers are really the same and we’re trying to compete with big box stores while being affordable to everybody that comes.”

He says they’re trying to bring prices back down. They’re focusing on growing more trees here so they don’t have to rely on shipping other trees to Athens.

Trim-A-Tree just sold out of trees this weekend, but several other local Christmas tree vendors are still open like High Country Christmas Trees in south Huntsville and May Apple Tree Farm in Arab.

