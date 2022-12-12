Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Alabama becomes latest state to ban TikTok on state devices, networks

The crackdown on TikTok by state governments is growing.
The crackdown on TikTok by state governments is growing.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s governor has ordered popular social media app TikTok banned from the state’s devices and networks over security concerns.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday issued a memo to all state agency heads confirming the “cyber security action” and noting that it’s to protect the state and its residents’ data from “Chinese infiltration activities.”

“Look, I’m no TikTok user, but the evidence speaks for itself,” Ivey said, “and I want to make sure I’m doing everything we can as a state to stand against this growing security risk.”

Ivey said protecting the state and residents’ privacy “is a must,” and added that “I surely don’t take a security threat from China lightly.”

The governor said after a discussion with the state’s OIT secretary, the decision to ban the app was a “no brainer.”

Alabama joins a growing number of states, including Maryland, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas to ban the app.

Alabama’s move to block TikTok also follows national concerns dating back to the Trump administration. Trump threatened to ban the app in the U.S. and pressured its parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, to sell TikTok to a U.S. company.

The Biden administration has continued the federal government’s wariness, with FBI Director Chris Wray in early December warning the app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn’t share our values.”

Calling it a “sophisticated surveillance tool,” FCC leader Brendan Carr called out TikTok in June through a letter to CEOs of Apple and Google, urging them to drop the app because it presents “an unacceptable national security risk” to millions of Americans who have downloaded it.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adan Torres-Ramirez
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Cooper and Green were arrested after police located them inside a car that had been reported...
Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession

Latest News

Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the salvation army.
Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity
WAFF 5 p.m. Monday weather forecast
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
Chris “Creek” Mitchell
Former paralyzed Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
Former paralyzed Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates