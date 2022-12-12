Actor Kel Mitchell talks ‘90s Nickelodeon and World Vision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As a ‘90s kid, I grew up watching Kel Mitchell get into trouble at Good Burger and drink 2 liters of Orange Soda on Nickelodeon.

So, you can imagine my excitement when the actor made his appearance on Tennessee Valley Living.

Mitchell got his start as one of the original cast members of “All That,” a pretty groundbreaking show for kids’ television at the time. The comedy sketch show was like “SNL” for kids and is where many other big names like Kenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes got their big break.

Now an adult, Mitchell is still making people laugh. His latest work is a Christmas movie on VH1, “All I Didn’t Want for Christmas.” He also got plenty of love from fans when he appeared on “SNL” with his real-life friend, Kenan Thompson, this month.

And for the holidays, Mitchell is focused on giving back. He’s partnering with World Vision, an organization that helps children and families who are in need around the world. From handmade gifts to urgent supplies, there are many ways to help others this season.

Mitchell says he has even more in store for the new year. But until then, you can keep up with him on Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.