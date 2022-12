ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was killed on Sunday after he was hit by a car while crossing Cross Key Road near Athens.

Darek Kelley, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

