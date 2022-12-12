Deals
12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday

Police officers are currently investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with life threatening injuries
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the 12-year-old male died from his injuries. The shooting is believed to be accidental and no charges are expected.

The shooting occurred on Julia Street in Huntsville and the call came in at 5:39 Sunday evening, according to HPD.

