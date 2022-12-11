Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession

Cooper and Green were arrested after police located them inside a car that had been reported...
Cooper and Green were arrested after police located them inside a car that had been reported stolen.(Priceville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Saturday in Morgan County after the Falkville Police Department identified a car that had been reported stolen.

According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Chandler Cooper and Brittney Green were arrested after authorities stopped them while inside a car that had been reported stolen.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Pilot Travel Center on Dec. 8.

An officer with the Priceville Police Department began the investigation and quickly identified Cooper as his main suspect. Two days later, the Falkville Police Department alerted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to the car that had been reported stolen.

Upon stopping the car, authorities identified Cooper as the driver while Greene was riding in the passenger seat.

When the car was being processed, authorities discovered drugs including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Cooper was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cooper is being held on a $7,300 bond.

Green has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice using a false identity. Green is held in lieu of a $4800.00 Bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adan Torres-Ramirez
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas
David Telton Tolbert
48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Red Bay teen in critical condition after car wreck
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma

Latest News

Landers McLarty Subaru and “Santa” delivered gift bags from the “Christmas in a Bag” donation...
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru deliver Christmas gifts to kids
Landers McLarty Subaru and “Santa” delivered gift bags from the “Christmas in a Bag” donation...
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru deliver Christmas gifts to kids
Showers continue through early Sunday afternoon
Showers continue through early Sunday afternoon
We will see rain through noon on Sunday. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees. It will be...
Showers continue through early Sunday afternoon