Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Saturday in Morgan County after the Falkville Police Department identified a car that had been reported stolen.

According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Chandler Cooper and Brittney Green were arrested after authorities stopped them while inside a car that had been reported stolen.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Pilot Travel Center on Dec. 8.

An officer with the Priceville Police Department began the investigation and quickly identified Cooper as his main suspect. Two days later, the Falkville Police Department alerted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to the car that had been reported stolen.

Upon stopping the car, authorities identified Cooper as the driver while Greene was riding in the passenger seat.

When the car was being processed, authorities discovered drugs including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Cooper was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cooper is being held on a $7,300 bond.

Green has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice using a false identity. Green is held in lieu of a $4800.00 Bond.

