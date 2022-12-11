Rain tapers off by early afternoon. Sun returns for Monday

Rain ends, clouds linger for the afternoon. Temps around 60°. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low to mid 40s. Monday, morning clouds will give way to partly sunny conditions during the afternoon. Near 60°. Monday night, mostly cloudy, mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, cloudy and breezy. A slight chance of showers during the afternoon. Near 60°. Tuesday night, showers likely. A few thunderstorms and windy. Gusts 30-35 Mph. Rain will be heavy at times. Mid to upper 50s.

***Wednesday, A 48 FIRST ALERT DAY for showers and thunderstorms. Storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Around 60°. Wednesday night, showers likely early. Cooler temps, around 40°.

Thursday through Sunday, mainly sunny and cooler. Thursday’s high temperature reaches the low 40s, but only 40s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight low temps are mainly in the 30s. Monday, dry before and another chance of showers Tuesday. Around 50° both days.

