Widespread Showers & Few Storms Continue Tonight Into Sunday

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Widespread showers and a few storms are continuing to track across the Tennessee Valley late this afternoon. Expect this activity to stick with us as we head into your evening and overnight hours. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder and rain will be heavy at times, but no strong to severe storms are expected. Take it easy on the roadways if you have any late night plans and keep the umbrella handy through tomorrow. Overnight lows will be falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Continue to use caution if you plan to be commuting early tomorrow because showers will be lingering around the area through lunchtime. Even though we’re looking drier for the latter half of your Sunday, expect gloomy conditions through the rest of the day with highs back in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows much cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s through Monday morning.

Some peeks of sunshine will return on Monday and it might end up being the nicest day of the work week, so take advantage of it. Conditions will be dry and highs will top out in the low and mid 60s. Big changes will arrive to the forecast late Tuesday into Wednesday as a potent storm system approaches the region from the west. This will bring back rain chances and also, the potential for strong storms likely Wednesday. We have a FIRST ALERT in effect for Wednesday, so check back regularly as we continue to nail down specifics regarding timing and threats.

David Telton Tolbert
48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting
Red Bay teen in critical condition after car wreck
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
A Morgan County jury found Zachary Williams not-guilty of a 2019 capital murder.
Morgan Co. jury finds man not guilty of capital murder
Jones is charged with the murder of his mother.
Collinsville man charged with the murder of his mother
Adan Torres-Ramirez
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas

WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, December 10 at 5 p.m.
Mostly cloudy with rain expected to arrive later today. Low 60s. Tonight, rain likely. Low to...
Another wave of rain tonight and Sunday. A 48 FIRST ALERT for next Wednesday.
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Dense fog, clouds and another round of rain for Saturday
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Saturday morning for locally dense fog, reducing...
Dense fog, clouds and another round of rain for Saturday