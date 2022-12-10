Deals
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru deliver Christmas gifts to kids

Landers McLarty Subaru
Landers McLarty Subaru(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen (RoS) partnered to give gifts to children.

Landers McLarty Subaru and “Santa” delivered gift bags from the “Christmas in a Bag” donation drive Saturday afternoon starting at 3 p.m.

For all that attended the event, a traditional Christmas meal was provided.

Saturday’s event was part of a year-long partnership between RoS and Landers McLarty Subaru. Through the partnership, Landers McLarty Subaru and Frank Williams will help cover all of the costs that RoS incurs for a year by volunteering their time, donating funds and helping local families.

