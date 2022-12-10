Price of eggs skyrocketing

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over 3 dollars. That’s by far the most in the last decade.

Across North Alabama, the average cost of a single egg is around 50 cents. That’s more than a year ago.

Local farmer Charles Ritch said the rising costs of the chicken industry have contributed to the egg cost.

“Chickens that are eating the grains to lay the eggs are being fed a food that’s going out through the roof,” he said. “The industry is providing jobs for 20 dollars an hour, that’s probably double what they used to pay. Diesel fuel is running about 5 dollars a gallon, and all of our food industry relies on diesel to transport things from one place to another. You add all of it together, and the consumer’s going to pay for it at the grocery store.”

Tevin Thurmond at New Horizon farm and hatchery says if you shop at a major grocery chain, you’re likely seeing an impact from major egg distributors. He claimed big companies are contributing to price hikes.

“It’s big box-door companies that are raising the prices, and in return, they aren’t paying farmers their worth,” he said.

A recent outbreak of avian flu is also to blame for price hikes.

He said one facility hit by the disease can impact the entire national supply.

“If a few birds in those flocks get sick, they have to go in and depopulate the house. That’s over 20,000 birds. That whole system just drops, so they have to restart and raise more birds to fill that gap.”

