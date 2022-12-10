Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Huntsville Police adds to its ranks

The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field.
By Romario Gardner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few more police officers will be protecting the streets of Huntsville. Seven new recruits graduated on Friday morning after going through 19 weeks of training at the police academy.

Newly appointed police chief Kirk Giles said this accomplishment is welcomed.

“It’s no secret that we’ve had trouble recruiting and retention nationally,” said chief Giles.

Huntsville city leaders recently approved a pay increase for current and new police officers to $54-thousand, and it’s beginning to pay off.

“We’re starting to see an uptick in recruitment, or I should say interest if you would,” said chief Giles, “Both in people that want to become a police officer or those who are already a police officer to move here.”

Recent graduate Christofer Butts said the department’s efforts helped his transition into a new area.

“So Huntsville, their recruiting team is really really good, coming out of state, they worked with me, and came up with a plan that works with me,” said officer Butts.

He said the department is also rewarding on top of being accommodating.

“The pay is very competitive,” said Officer Butts, About part way through our academy they ended up giving us another pay raise, which makes it more than worth our while.”

Officer Butts said the money isn’t the important part, it’s protecting the community that matters.

“I’m looking forward to the people that need help and being able to improve someone else’s day and keep them going,” said Officer Butts.

The graduates will begin their 14-week field training next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Bay teen in critical condition after car wreck
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Jones is charged with the murder of his mother.
Collinsville man charged with the murder of his mother
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children's winter program is forced to...
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children’s winter program is forced to relocate

Latest News

The price of meat and milk have also been going up for months.
Price of eggs skyrocketing
The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field.
Seven new recruits graduate from Huntsville Police academy
A Morgan County jury found Zachary Williams not-guilty of a 2019 capital murder.
Morgan Co. jury finds man not guilty of capital murder
A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day...
Collinsville man charged with the murder of his mother