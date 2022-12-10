Huntsville Police adds to its ranks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few more police officers will be protecting the streets of Huntsville. Seven new recruits graduated on Friday morning after going through 19 weeks of training at the police academy.

Newly appointed police chief Kirk Giles said this accomplishment is welcomed.

“It’s no secret that we’ve had trouble recruiting and retention nationally,” said chief Giles.

Huntsville city leaders recently approved a pay increase for current and new police officers to $54-thousand, and it’s beginning to pay off.

“We’re starting to see an uptick in recruitment, or I should say interest if you would,” said chief Giles, “Both in people that want to become a police officer or those who are already a police officer to move here.”

Recent graduate Christofer Butts said the department’s efforts helped his transition into a new area.

“So Huntsville, their recruiting team is really really good, coming out of state, they worked with me, and came up with a plan that works with me,” said officer Butts.

He said the department is also rewarding on top of being accommodating.

“The pay is very competitive,” said Officer Butts, About part way through our academy they ended up giving us another pay raise, which makes it more than worth our while.”

Officer Butts said the money isn’t the important part, it’s protecting the community that matters.

“I’m looking forward to the people that need help and being able to improve someone else’s day and keep them going,” said Officer Butts.

The graduates will begin their 14-week field training next week.

