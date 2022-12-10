Deals
Another wave of rain tonight and Sunday. A 48 FIRST ALERT for next Wednesday.

Dec. 10, 2022
Mostly cloudy for the afternoon with another round of rain expected to arrive later today. Low 60s. Tonight, rain likely. Low to mid 40s. Sunday, rain, mainly through 1 P.M.. Around 60°. Monday, sunshine returns, mixed with clouds at times. Around 60°. Tuesday, mostly cloudy and breezy. Near 60°.

Wednesday, A 48 FIRST ALERT for the potential for severe thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 for the very latest on air and online on the potential severe weather day.

Thursday through Sunday, mainly sunny and cool. High temps in the 40s, Low temps upper 20s and low 30s.

