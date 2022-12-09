Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The rulemaking arm of Tennessee’s high school sports oversight organization has made a change that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

A news release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says its legislative council voted for the change on Thursday, effective immediately.

Students could receive payment as long as the activities are not related to performance, don’t suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of their school and don’t include the student in gear featuring the name or logo of their school.

Nineteen other states allow high school athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness without affecting their eligibility to play in college.

Most Read

District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
Red Bay teen in critical condition after car wreck
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children's winter program is forced to...
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children’s winter program is forced to relocate
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee suspends ex-senator’s law license over guilty plea
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft
The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
State Rep. Barbara Cooper passed away at 93
Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker