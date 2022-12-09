Deals
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffers bites, principal says

A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
By WBAY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Officials say spiders have forced a middle school to close in Wisconsin after a teacher and a student were bitten.

WBAY reports Wilson Middle School has been closed after dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus this week, according to the school’s principal.

On Thursday, a student’s arm reportedly became itchy and swollen after she brushed a spider off her arm while she was in class.

School officials said a teacher was also bitten by a spider and needed medical attention for swelling, itching and pain.

According to a letter sent to parents from Wilson Middle School Principal Cory Erlandson, a school nurse treated the student for the bite.

The principal’s letter cited the Pennsylvania State University Department of Entomology, saying that yellow sac spider bites are not lethal, but they can be very painful at the outset and resemble an allergic reaction.

On Friday, Valley Pest Control was working to eradicate the spiders. A note was posted at the school regarding pesticides being used at the campus amid the closure.

Pest control works to eliminated yellow sac spiders at a Manitowoc school.
Pest control works to eliminated yellow sac spiders at a Manitowoc school.(WBAY)

Erlandson said classes were expected to resume on Dec. 12 but also urged parents to continue to monitor their children for any spider bite symptoms.

The school’s principal cited the Mayo Clinic recommending those to seek medical care if they have severe pain, a growing wound at the bite site, or problems breathing or swallowing.

