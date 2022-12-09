Rocket City Marathon set for Saturday, Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 47th Rocket City Marathon is set for Sunday with additional races also taking place on Saturday.

This is the first time the marathon will be a two-day event. A 5K, 10K and kid’s marathon will be on Saturday.

“The Rocket City Marathon transitioning to a two-day event is wonderful for Huntsville and our running community,” Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director Mark Russell said in a statement. “In addition, it greatly increases the economic impact for the City of Huntsville and drives more people to our hospitality and tourism industries.”

The following events are scheduled for the marathon:

Saturday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Expo

7 a.m.: 10K Race (start and finish at VBC)

9 a.m.: 5K Race (start and finish at VBC)

10:30 a.m.: Kid’s Marathon (start and finish at VBC)

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Packet Pickup for Runners

Sunday, Dec. 11

6 a.m.: Marathon Early Start (start and finish at VBC)

7 a.m.: Marathon Start (start and finish at VBC)

7 a.m.: Front Half Marathon Start (start at VBC and finish at Campus 805)

9 a.m.: Back Half Marathon Start (start at UAH and finish at VBC)

Runners who complete a Saturday event and a Sunday event will receive a combo medal for this year’s marathon. The awards presentation and party will take place at the VBC South Hall following the races.

