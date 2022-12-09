Rain & thunderstorms today, more rain for the weekend
First Alert Forecast
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Another morning with fog, drizzle and mist. A steady rain arrives during the morning commute and rain will continue through the late morning and early afternoon. Temps in the 60s.
Tonight, mostly cloudy and cooler. Around 50°. Saturday, a dry and cloudy start to the day, but another round of rain arrives late in the day/evening. low 60s. Saturday night, rain likely. Low to mid 40s.
Sunday, rain will linger through the morning and into the early afternoon. Around 60°.
After a nice day Monday and a dry day Tuesday, A 48 FIRST ALERT for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
The potential for severe thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 for the very latest.
