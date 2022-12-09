Deals
Rain tapers off this afternoon, cloudy this evening and overnight.

First Alert Weather
Rain end this afternoon. Temps in the 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy and cooler. Around 50°. Saturday, a dry and cloudy start to the day, but another round of rain arrives late in the day/evening. low 60s. Saturday night, rain likely. Low to mid 40s. Sunday, rain will linger through the morning and into the early afternoon. Around 60°. Sunday night, gradual clearing. Low to mid 40s. A 48 FIRST ALERT for Wednesday. The potential for severe thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 for the very latest.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Rain tapers off by 3 P.M., remaining cloudy for the late afternoon, evening and overnight. Cooler tonight, around 50°.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cooler. Around 50°. Saturday, a dry and cloudy start to the day, but another round of rain arrives late in the day/evening. low 60s. Saturday night, rain likely. Low to mid 40s.

Sunday, rain will linger through the morning and into the early afternoon. Around 60°. Sunday night, gradual clearing. Low to mid 40s.

Monday, mostly sunny and nice. Around 60°. Monday night, a few clouds. Upper 40s. Tuesday, increasing cloud. Upper 50s to near 60°.

A 48 FIRST ALERT for Wednesday for the potential for severe thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 for the very latest.

