Person of interest detained in Collinsville death investigation

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A person of interest has been detained in the Collinsville death investigation.

Coroner Tom Wilson confirmed the identity of Sandra Jelks, 62 of Collinsville, who was found in a home on Watts Ave. on Tuesday. According to officials with Collinsville Police, Jelks died of a single gunshot wound.

The person of interest was found and detained in the area on foot, they are currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail on an investigative hold.

There are pending charges against the male suspect and more information on the charges are expected. Officials also say there is no threat to the community.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Collinsville Police Department and JSU Center are all working on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.