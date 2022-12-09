Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Person of interest detained in Collinsville death investigation

DeKalb County coroner identifies victim in Collinsville death investigation
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A person of interest has been detained in the Collinsville death investigation.

Coroner Tom Wilson confirmed the identity of Sandra Jelks, 62 of Collinsville, who was found in a home on Watts Ave. on Tuesday. According to officials with Collinsville Police, Jelks died of a single gunshot wound.

The person of interest was found and detained in the area on foot, they are currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail on an investigative hold.

There are pending charges against the male suspect and more information on the charges are expected. Officials also say there is no threat to the community.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Collinsville Police Department and JSU Center are all working on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
Law enforcement prepares for new laws
Law enforcement agencies statewide are bracing for new law changes
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Rhonda Barksdale
Former Franklin Co. bus driver sentenced for DUI, 40 counts of reckless endangerment

Latest News

Red Bay teen in critical condition after car wreck
EXCLUSIVE: Family, friends of Red Bay teen who passed away speak about her impact on the community
EXCLUSIVE: Family, friends of Red Bay teen who passed away speak about her impact on the community
Adan Torres-Ramirez
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas
DeKalb County coroner identifies victim in Collinsville death investigation