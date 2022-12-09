North Alabama child advocacy agencies receive grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that eight agencies in north Alabama that help children who are victims of abuse and neglect will receive grants.

The grants totaling $1.6 million will be used to provide emotional and safety support and legal assistance to child victims.

“Child abuse can leave victims with life-long scars, and it robs them of their innocence,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I am thankful for these organizations and the professional assistance they provide to child victims along with their aid in seeing that abusers are prosecuted.”

National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville: $571,074 to provide support and services for victims in DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties.

Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County in Guntersville: $137,520 to provide support and services for children in Marshall County.

James M. Barrie Center for Children Inc. in Gadsden: $248,453 to provide services to abused and neglected children in Etowah County.

Blount County Children’s Center in Oneonta: $50,049 to provide services and legal assistance for victims in Blount County.

DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. in Fort Payne: $258,316 to provide services for child victims in DeKalb County.

Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. in Scottsboro: $110,016 to provide emotional support and legal services for victims in Jackson County.

Children’s Advocacy Center of Cherokee County in Centre: $133,853 to provide services for children in Cherokee County.

Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center Inc. in Anniston: $124,685 to provide support and legal services for child victims in Calhoun and Cleburne counties.

