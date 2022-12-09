Deals
North Alabama child advocacy agencies receive grants

Governor Kay Ivey announced that eight agencies in north Alabama that help children who are victims of abuse and neglect will receive grants.
Governor Kay Ivey announced that eight agencies in north Alabama that help children who are victims of abuse and neglect will receive grants.(WALA)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that eight agencies in north Alabama that help children who are victims of abuse and neglect will receive grants.

The grants totaling $1.6 million will be used to provide emotional and safety support and legal assistance to child victims.

“Child abuse can leave victims with life-long scars, and it robs them of their innocence,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I am thankful for these organizations and the professional assistance they provide to child victims along with their aid in seeing that abusers are prosecuted.”

  • National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville: $571,074 to provide support and services for victims in DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties.
  • Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County in Guntersville: $137,520 to provide support and services for children in Marshall County.
  • James M. Barrie Center for Children Inc. in Gadsden: $248,453 to provide services to abused and neglected children in Etowah County.
  • Blount County Children’s Center in Oneonta: $50,049 to provide services and legal assistance for victims in Blount County.
  • DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. in Fort Payne: $258,316 to provide services for child victims in DeKalb County.
  • Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. in Scottsboro: $110,016 to provide emotional support and legal services for victims in Jackson County.
  • Children’s Advocacy Center of Cherokee County in Centre: $133,853 to provide services for children in Cherokee County.
  • Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center Inc. in Anniston: $124,685 to provide support and legal services for child victims in Calhoun and Cleburne counties.

