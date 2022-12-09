Deals
Morgan Co. jury finds man not guilty of capital murder

A Morgan County jury found Zachary Williams not-guilty of a 2019 capital murder.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Morgan County found a capital murder suspect not guilty for a 2019 murder.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney, a jury reached a not-guilty verdict for Zachary Williams on Friday. Williams was one of two men accused of killing Michael Irvin Jr. in 2019.

Williams along with Ulysses Wilkerson was arrested and charged with capital murder in April 2019 for the alleged murder of Irvin Jr.

The jury heard from Irvin Jr.’s now eight-year-old daughter who was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

“Zach [Williams] and my dad were fighting in the hallway,” Irvin Jr.’s daughter said. “Another Black man was in the house by the bedroom. I heard grunting. I heard one gunshot and covered my ears. I stayed hidden until my mom came home.… She was sad.”

Williams told police on the second day of interrogation that he was innocent. He also claimed that the night before the alleged murder, he ate at Applebee’s with his girlfriend and then went back to her house in Madison.

Williams says that he was near the police station on Hughes Rd. after leaving his girlfriend’s home when he got a call around 4 a.m. saying Irvin Jr. had been killed.

An investigator with the Decatur Police Department testified saying that the police had no leads until DNA was found on a roll of duct tape in Irvin Jr.’s home. The DNA led investigators to Wilkerson who told authorities that he might have touched it while in Williams’ car.

The investigator also said that Wilkerson denied being in Decatur at the time of the crime but later changed his story.

Wilkerson will be tried separately and a trial date has not yet been set.

