Liz Hurley Ribbon Run raised over $350k

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of you crossed the finish line in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run and now, we have the finishing total!

This year, the 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run raised a whopping $358, 685! That is $70,000 more than we anticipated!

That money will do amazing work to provide new diagnostic technology for both the Huntsville and Madison Hospital Breast Centers.

“From a patient perspective, you are giving peace of mind to thousands of women who walk through those doors every year. They can feel confident that their mammograms are being done using cutting-edge, up-to-date equipment, so in case cancer is found, hopefully, it is at its earliest stage. So... a HUGE thank you to ALL of you out there who walked or ran or simply donated,” Liz Hurley said.

October 21st, 2023 is set for the the 20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.