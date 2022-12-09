Let’s get crackin’: A Q&A with The Nutcracker’s Sugar Plum Fairy!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Nutcracker is a holiday favorite for so many people. When the lights dim in the auditorium and the audience hears the first note of Tchaikovsky’s famous overture, you can’t help but get excited for the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Huntsville Ballet is bringing the beloved show back to the VBC Dec. 9 - 11. It’s the company’s 54th production of the show with special guests, The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra.

TVL wanted to know a little more about the show with so much history. So, Payton is sitting down to crack some nuts, literally, with dancer Abby Callahan to learn more about the show.

For more information and tickets, visit huntsvilleballet.org.

