Illness forces postponement of LeAnn Rimes’ Ryman show set for Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music performer LeAnn Rimes show set for Saturday has been rescheduled for April 2023, the Ryman Auditorium announced Thursday.

Rimes said Thursday she was sick with the flu and would not be able to perform on Saturday. The show has been rescheduled for April 8, 2023.

The @leannrimes show originally scheduled for this Saturday, December 10, has been rescheduled for April 8. Hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date!https://t.co/dxlETsEidk



Thank you for understanding, and we'll see you in the pews! — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) December 7, 2022

“It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling my show at The Ryman that was set for this Saturday. While sick with the flu, my doctors discovered a bleed on my vocal cord. I am getting better, but I am not able to talk or sing,” Rimes said in a statement. “I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing I was looking forward to more than celebrating the holidays with you.”

Ryman officials said tickets purchased for Saturday’s show would be valid for the new dates. Reach out to point of purchase locations with any questions or concerns.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.