Getting Candid with Kaitlin: For the one just barely ‘doing their best’ this holiday season

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This one is for the person who feels like they’re just barely “doing their best” this holiday season.

Author and speaker Kaitlin Chappel Rogers joined Payton to get candid about those hard days that don’t go away just because it’s the holidays. Everyone’s season looks different, and Kaitlin is sharing some encouragement about why that’s okay.

For more wise words from Kaitlin, follow her on Instagram and subscribe to her newsletter, The Mental Note.

