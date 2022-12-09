Financial Friday: Tips to stay cyber safe while holiday shopping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cybercriminals are always coming up with new ways to scam people and steal their hard-earned money. Don’t let cybercriminals ruin your holiday fun this season.

WAFF talked to Ashish V. Baria at Redstone Federal Credit Union. He is the Senior Assistant Vice President for Information Security at the federal union. He shared some ways to stay safe online during this holiday season:

Reputable retailer : Shop with a reputable retailer and beware of fake websites. Fraudsters can duplicate websites and deceive consumers into falling prey to their scams. Always type the site in yourself, don’t go there from an email you received from someone. Do your homework and check reviews before purchasing from an unknown online retailer.

Coupons and Gift Cards: Keep an eye out for fake coupons or gift cards. Watch out for too-good-to-be-true promotional deals, e.g. 70%, 80%, and 90% off coupon links or gift cards. If the product is highly in demand and is sold at a surprisingly low price, it’s probably a scam.

Public Wi-Fi: Only shop from a secured network. Never use public Wi-Fi for shopping or online banking. Public networks are often unencrypted and unsecured.

Don’t overshare: No online retailer needs your social security number or your birthdate. However, if crooks get them and your credit card number, they can do lots of damage.

Notifications: Make sure you enable text notifications so you get alerts each time your card is swiped. Take a few extra minutes to keep an eye on your accounts and credit card statements during the holiday season. Make sure you don’t notice any unusual transactions. Scammers will often start with smaller amounts and later go for a larger amount. Also, don’t let you guard down and assume every text notification is safe. Validate the source and when in doubt, call your financial institution directly to verify.

Additional Tips:

Watch out for fake package tracking emails.

Always use unique and strong passwords. Also, make sure you enable MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) where available, and keep your systems up to date with the latest software updates.

Bottom Line: Stay cautious and proactive while shopping online this holiday season and keep your personal information and finance safe.

