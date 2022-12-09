EXCLUSIVE: Family, friends of Red Bay teen who passed away speak about her impact on the community

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gracie Davis was a shining part of Red Bay and the community’s love only grew after hearing about her terrible accident that happened on Dec. 17, 2021. After being in a coma for nearly a year, Gracie passed away Wednesday night, just hours before her 19th birthday.

Davis was in a terrible car accident while she was traveling to Hot Springs, AK for the holidays. Davis and her passenger were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Frank Risques, an EMT in Hot Springs says it was nearing the end of his shift when he got the call at 5:30 a.m. Risques said when he arrived on the scene he did not think anyone could have survived.

Since the accident, he has become close friends with Gracie’s family.

“I missed a call from Gracie’s mom. I called her back,” Risques said while holding back tears. “Sorry. Um, that’s when I got the news of Gracie’s passing. It’s been an emotional day for me.”

Over the year, Risques has become good friends with Gracie’s Uncle Bart Davis and the rest of her family. Risques and Bart want to hold on to fond memories.

“She will be remembered as that person that can just light a room up. She walks in and the room just lights up,” Davis said. “She don’t care how much money you got, how pretty are, how skinny you are, how tall you are, she is going to treat you the same no matter who you are.”

“I know what Gracie meant to that community. I’ve had so many people that I don’t know reach out to me on Facebook,” Risques said. ”It’s obvious the impact she had on Red Bay and I know that is going to be a big loss for that community.”

WAFF 48 will keep you updated once funeral arrangements for Gracie have been announced.

