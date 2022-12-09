Comedian Aaron Weber talks growing up in Alabama ahead of Huntsville shows

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Montgomery native, Aaron Weber, is making his way back to Alabama for a few shows at Stand Up Live in Huntsville.

Weber is known as a regular at the Grand Ole Opry and is the co-host of the podcast NATELAND. He’s bringing his humor to Stand Up Live December 9th and 10th. His show on the 8th sold out so if you’re thinking about going, you better get your tickets fast.

For more information and tickets, visit aaronwebercomedy.com

