Collinsville man charged with the murder of his mother

By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a Collinsville murder that occurred on Dec. 6.

In a Friday press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce Lee Jones is identified as the man charged with the murder of Sandra Jelks.

According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Watts Dr. for a reported unresponsive woman. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Jelks dead in her living room.

During the investigation, Jones was identified as a suspect and arrested on unrelated charges. Jones was detained by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office because of his relation to an employee with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office also identified Jelks as being the mother of Jones.

According to officials with Collinsville Police, Jelks died of a single gunshot wound.

On Dec. 9, Jones was formally charged with murder. He is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

