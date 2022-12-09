Colbert County Animal Services working towards new laws for animals

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a crackdown happening in Colbert county regarding animal cruelty cases. Colbert County Animal Services handed out more than 20 citations on Saturday after citizen complaints regarding animal cruelty. The department is now working on implementing new laws to protect animals in Colbert county.

Jessica Hogan, an animal control officer with the department, said she often finds animals with no food or water and neglected.

“It’s definitely horrible. They’ve been out on chains, sick or skinny, some of them do not even have to be on chains, just completely malnourished,” said Hogan.

Relief animal control administrator Melissa Hudson said a crackdown on animal cruelty cases is starting to put a strain on the facilities.

“The facility was designed in the 90s to hold 20-40 dogs,” said Hudson, “And I’m currently sitting at about 130 dogs.”

More than 20 of those dogs were rescued back in October during a suspected dog-fighting operation spanning both Lauderdale and Colbert counties.

They are not allowed to leave until the court case is complete, which could take a year.

Hogan says the department’s top priority is preserving animal rights. She says they are working to get tethering laws into effect that would ban all tethering of animals in Colbert county.

“We want animals to actually be able to have their freedom in a kennel rather than being tied up on a chain all the time,” said Hogan.

Adult dogs are currently free to adopt. And puppies, kittens, and cats are $85.

