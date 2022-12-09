The best stocking stuffers from Lemon and Lavender

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What do you get in your Christmas stocking? Jewlery? Chapstick? Candy?

Everyone does gifts differently, but our friends at Lemon and Lavender in Madison are showing us how to add a little razzle dazzle to the ‘ole stockings this year.

From natural bath bombs, to organic coffee, there are all kinds of ways to make your gifts a little extra intentional this year.

You can shop all the latest at the Lemon and Lavender store in Madison or at lemonandlavendermadison.com.

