Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

The best stocking stuffers from Lemon and Lavender

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What do you get in your Christmas stocking? Jewlery? Chapstick? Candy?

Everyone does gifts differently, but our friends at Lemon and Lavender in Madison are showing us how to add a little razzle dazzle to the ‘ole stockings this year.

From natural bath bombs, to organic coffee, there are all kinds of ways to make your gifts a little extra intentional this year.

You can shop all the latest at the Lemon and Lavender store in Madison or at lemonandlavendermadison.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Bay teen in critical condition after car wreck
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children's winter program is forced to...
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children’s winter program is forced to relocate
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off