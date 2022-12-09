48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison.
According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 48, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.
The shooting happened in a vehicle outside of a business.
Tolbert was arrested on Friday and booked at the Madison County Jail without bond.
This case remains under investigation.
