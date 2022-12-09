Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting

According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 37, was arrested...
According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 37, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.(HPD)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 48, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.

The shooting happened in a vehicle outside of a business.

Tolbert was arrested on Friday and booked at the Madison County Jail without bond.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
Red Bay teen in critical condition after car wreck
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children's winter program is forced to...
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children’s winter program is forced to relocate
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Cybercriminals are always coming up with new ways to scam people and steal their hard-earned...
Financial Friday: Tips to stay cyber safe while holiday shopping
According to the Collinsville Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce...
Person of interest detained in Collinsville death investigation
Governor Kay Ivey announced that eight agencies in north Alabama that help children who are...
North Alabama child advocacy agencies receive grants
Recycling crews continue to catch up in Madison County
RANA makes progress in picking up recycling bins; plans to collect remaining bins