37-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 37, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.

Tolbert was arrested on Friday and booked at the Madison County Jail without bond.

This case remains under investigation.

