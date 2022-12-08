Deals
Two men arrested in Huntsville for child sex crimes

David Trujillo Martinez, 27 and Teddy Kitchens, 47(MDCJ)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Huntsville Police Special Victims Unit arrested and charged two men with electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

According to investigators, Teddy Kitchens, 47 of Brookwood was arrested on Friday after investigators believed he traveled to meet a child under the age of 14. David Trujillo Martinez, 27 of Huntsville was arrested on Saturday after it was believed that he also traveled to meet a child under the age of 14.

Kitchens and Martinez are being held at the Madison County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Investigators say that the two cases are not related and additional charges may be brought against both suspects.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

