TVL Christmas Originals: Carver Commodore performs ‘New Xmas’

Check out a new Christmas song from this local artist
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you know Payton, you know she is obsessed with Christmas. Her one complaint...the lack of new Christmas tunes available for Christmas music consumers like herself.

The TVL team wants to change that. Today we introduce Christmas Originals on the show.

Carver Commodore joins TVL to kick us off. Take a listen to “New Xmas” in the above video.

