Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday.

The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony.

One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too well what Griner’s loved ones are feeling today.

Bunny Drueke is Alex Drueke’s mom, one of two former military veterans taken prisoner of war by the Russians back in April. Drueke and his friend Andy Win spent more than 100 days in captivity.

The two veterans were released in mid-September. Both had volunteered their services and expertise to help Ukrainians fight the Russians. Alex Drueke’s mom, Bunny, recalls what she thought, felt, and what she is still feeling now that Alex is back home and healing. She says the joyous honeymoon will soon begin for the Griner family.

“Well, for us, it was like a honeymoon period,” said Drueke. “We were all so happy and we did a lot of laughing, smiling and hugging. We were just rejoicing together, touching each other because we had missed the touch and then as time went on, we all began to realize it had been a very scary, difficult, and painful journey for all of us.”

Brittney Griner spent nearly 300 days in captivity.

