Take a weekend stroll with the Twickenham Historic Christmas Tour

Join the Twickenham Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminaries Tour this Saturday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - North Alabama can expect some warm temperatures for December this weekend. Why not take an evening stroll?

The Twickenham Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminaries Tour is the perfect opportunity for that stroll.

Click here for all of the details of this year’s tour.

