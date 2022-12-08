Deals
Mental health officials are getting more calls to new crisis lifeline

The new number for the national suicide prevention lifeline is 9-8-8. It launched in mid-July.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The national suicide prevention lifeline launched in mid-July and since then there has been a 15 percent increase in calls to the 988 number according to the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

A crisis expert at WellStone Behavioral Health in Huntsville says the holidays can be triggering for some people. That’s because what is supposed to be the most ‘wonderful time of the year’ can remind many of loss and sad memories. Most of this is caused by isolation and people not being able to do activates they use to do like outdoor activities being prohibited by the cold weather.

Terra Barley of WellStone in Huntsville says Seasonal Affective Disorder, combined with the holiday season can explain why calls have increased.

“As you get to the holidays, people are dealing with a number of things like dynamics with their family, they’re dealing with grief and loss, loneliness, the fact that they may not have the resources that they want to actually have the type of holidays that they would like,” Barley said. “All of those things really factor into an increase in services.”

Barley says WellStone received over 4,500 calls from September until the end of October, since those were the most recent numbers she had, but adds calls have certainly increased.

