Medical cannabis applications continue to rise as deadline approaches
By Romario Gardner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Medical cannabis dispensaries now have the green light to set up shop in North Alabama and the business applications are pouring in.

Joey Robertson, the co-owner of Wagon Trail Hemp Farms, says his team is working hard to meet the application deadline.

“We have a team of 15-20 people that are working 40 hours a week minimum right now just to get through the application process to have it done and submitted in time by December 30th,” said Robertson.

He says the company is currently working to integrate medical cannabis into its hemp business.

The company needs to cover all its bases to help the chances of getting approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. That includes providing a five-year business model and detailing all standard operating procedures. An in-depth description is required on how they will grow, receive and process cannabis.

One integrated license would allow the company to open up five dispensaries, but Wagon Trail isn’t the only one looking to set up shop.

According to the AMCC, the commission has received 239 requests for dispensary licenses and 133 requests for integrated facility licenses.

There will only be 37 approved dispensary sites in the state of Alabama.

Robertson says the increased interest is good for business but also for those suffering from medical issues who live in outlier cities.

The deadline for businesses to apply for a medical marijuana license is December 30th.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

