Key witness in Decatur capital murder trial denies report of confession

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense will take its turn in a Decatur capital murder case on Thursday. It is trying to convince a jury that Zach Williams was not involved in Michael Irvin’s death.

It has been an active week in the courtroom. First, an eight-year-old took the stand. Now, prosecutors are claiming Williams confessed to his acquaintance, Brian Wiggins. Now, Wiggins is saying that never happened according to the Decatur Daily.

Williams and another man are accused of killing Michael Irvin in his home that February 2019.

Decatur police officers say a man named Brian Wiggins told police Williams confessed to him. They say he initially said Williams even told him details that matched the crime scene. Wiggins signed a statement in 2019. In the courtroom, his story is changing. Wiggins says he never heard William’s confession.

Williams argued that Wiggins lied about the whole story to collect the reward money. Asked about it on the stand, Wiggins did not admit to accepting any reward.

Williams is facing three capital murder charges. If convicted, he’s either facing life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

