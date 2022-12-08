Isolated shower this afternoon, higher chance of rain Friday morning.
First Alert Forecast
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isolated showers through early/midafternoon. Warm with temps around 70°. Tonight, rain likely, mainly after midnight. Low 60s.
Friday morning rain will give way to mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Still warm, around 70°. Friday night, expect partly cloudy and cooler conditions for the start of your weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Saturday: morning clouds, afternoon showers. Not as warm. High temps near 60°.
Sunday: partly sunny with temps in the mid to upper 50s.
Stay with WAFF48 for more updates on the potential for severe weather next week.
