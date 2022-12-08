Deals
Isolated shower this afternoon, higher chance of rain Friday morning.

First Alert Forecast
Isolated showers through early/midafternoon. Warm with temps around 70°. Tonight, rain likely, mainly after midnight. Low 60s. Friday morning rain will give way to mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Still warm, around 70°. Friday night, expect partly cloudy and cooler conditions for the start of your weekend. Weekend Forecast Saturday: morning clouds, afternoon showers. Not as warm. High temps near 60°. Sunday: partly sunny with temps in the mid to upper 50s. Stay with WAFF48 for more updates on the potential for severe weather next week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isolated showers through early/midafternoon. Warm with temps around 70°. Tonight, rain likely, mainly after midnight. Low 60s.

Friday morning rain will give way to mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Still warm, around 70°. Friday night, expect partly cloudy and cooler conditions for the start of your weekend.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday: morning clouds, afternoon showers. Not as warm. High temps near 60°.

Sunday: partly sunny with temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Stay with WAFF48 for more updates on the potential for severe weather next week.

